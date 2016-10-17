Karnataka

Boy hit by vehicle while crossing NH 206

A nine-year-old boy died after he was hit by an unknown vehicle while crossing National Highway 206 near Sulekere Gate, Arasikere on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Vinay, son of Krishnamurthy, resident of Nagatihalli in Tiptur taluk.

Vinay had reached Sulekere Gate with his mother Nagarathna in a minibus. An unknown vehicle hit him while he was crossing the road. He was taken to Arasikere hospital. Later, he succumbed to injuries on the way to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences. Based on the statement given by his mother, Arasikere Rural police have registered a case. The vehicle, which caused the accident, is yet to be traced.

