Nearly two days after search operations began, divers on Wednesday found the body of Uday Raghav, one of the two actors who went missing in the Thippagondahalli reservoir after they undertook a fatal stunt for a Kannada film. A team of over 100 personnel from Karnataka and Central forces continued to scour through themurky waters of the reservoir in search of the other stunt man, Anil Kumar (38). Around 3.20 p.m., divers spotted the body of 32-yearold Uday floating face upwards. Officials said the body was found in a decomposed state, with fish bite marks.
Body of actor Uday found in Thippagondanahalli reservoir
Search operations to continue for another actor Anil
