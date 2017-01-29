Bird flu: Zoo reopening imminent as key samples test negative

The century-old Mysore Zoo, that has been closed since January 4 following an outbreak of avian influenza (H5N8), is one step away from reopening. The country’s top laboratory confirmed that the samples of bird droppings it received tested negative for bird flu.

The first set of samples of faecal matter of birds housed at the zoo had been sent for investigation to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal. “These samples had tested negative for H5N8,” confirmed Kamala Karikalan, Executive Director, Mysore Zoo.

Ms. Karikalan told The Hindu that she had received the laboratory report on Saturday. The Bhopal lab had sent the report to the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries. “If another set of samples also tests negative for H5N8, then we will consult the concerned authorities about reopening the zoo as per guidelines,” she said.

The zoo, a prominent tourist destination, has been closed till February 2.

Even the samples of water and waste collected from Pond Number 3, where all H5N8 infected migratory birds were found dead, tested negative for H5N8, Ms. Karikalan said.

The investigation carried out on the carcass of a migratory bird – the seventh and last bird found dead in the series – that died on January 5 found that the sample tested negative for H5N8. The Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals (IAH and VB), Bengaluru had earlier tested the same sample negative.

Experts had suggested that the zoo could be reopened only after the two sets of samples (collected within a month) tested negative. The second set was sent a few days ago and the zoo was told to expect the results by February 2.

Ms. Karikalan said no fresh cases of bird flu deaths had occurred and animals and birds in the zoo stock were safe and healthy. “There is no other alternative except to wait for the reports that facilitates reopening which is possible only after the remaining samples test negative. This is a directive from the Central Zoo Authority,” she replied.

‘Samples will continue to be sent for tests’

Samples of bird droppings from the Mysuru zoo will continue to be sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal for investigation for at least two months even after the zoo was reopened for tourists.

The zoo has been shut for one month – till February 2 – after over dozen migratory birds died of avian influenza (H5N8).

“We have to be on guard and continue to send the samples to ensure that the virus has not resurfaced. This is a protocol which will be followed after the zoo’s reopening which hinges on the lab reports,” Kamala Karikalan, Executive Director, Mysuru Zoo, told The Hindu.