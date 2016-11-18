Bidar DCC bank in a fix

The Bidar District Central Cooperative Bank, the biggest lender in the district, is in a fix. It has collected Rs. 113 crore in the week after the demonetisation, but nationalised banks are refusing to accept this pile of cash as the Union government has barred all cooperative societies from accepting demonetised notes.

“The collections — exchanged noted and deposits — from November 9 have totalled to Rs. 113 crore. But no nationalised bank is accepting it. What do we do now?’’ asked Umakanth Nagamarapalli, BDCC bank chairman. He said over 70 per cent of farmers in the district were getting crop loans from their societies or village branches.

“Our problem is compounded as we are supposed to pay a 4 per cent interest on money thus collected. If the government does not accept this as legal deposit, how can we pay interest to depositors?” he said.