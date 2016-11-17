Bhaskar Shetty murder: Warrant issued for two

The court of the chief judicial magistrate issued a non-bailable warrant against two persons charged with destruction of evidence in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case, here on Wednesday.

M. Santharam Shetty, Special Public Prosecutor, told The Hindu that since two persons accused of destruction of evidence in the case, Srinivas Bhat and Raghavendra, were absent in the court, when their names were called, it issued non-bailable warrant against them. The two had earlier been released on bail.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Rajeshwari Shetty, Bhaskar Shetty’s wife, Navneet Shetty, their son, and Nirajan Bhat, a priest, who are the main accused in the case, till November 30.

Adjourned

Meanwhile, the District and Sessions Court adjourned the hearing on the bail application of Rajeshwari Shetty in the case to November 23. The hearing had been adjourned mostly because the District and Sessions Judge was getting transferred, Mr. Shanthram Shetty said.