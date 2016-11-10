Bharatamuni Jayanti Utsava on November 13

The Radhakrishna Nritya Niketana, a classical dance school, will organise the Bharatamuni Jayanti Utsava at Rajangana here on Sunday.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, Veena M. Samaga, director of the dance school, said the utsava would begin with a procession of a Lord Nataraja idol and texts related to the Natya Shastra from the entrance of Sri Krishna Mutt to Rajangana at 8.30 a.m.

This will be followed by the presentation of the Bharata Prashasti Awards to Vidwan B.K. Shyamprakash of Keshava Nritya Shala, Bengaluru, Vidushi Vasantalakshmi from Vishrutha Pradarshana Kalashale from Bengaluru, Vidushi Lata Tantri from Ganashree Sangeeta Shale, Udupi, and Vidwan Madhur B. Balasubramanium, School of Music and Fine Arts, Udupi.

The Kalarpana Prashasti Award will be presented to Suhil of Basha School of Arts.

Vishwesha Tirtha Swami of Paryaya Pejawar Mutt will inaugurate the utsava at 9 a.m. Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, junior seer of Pejawar Mutt, M.L. Samaga, former president of the Karnataka Yakshagana Bayalata Academy, and Veena B.K., principal of NSAM First Grade College, Nitte, will be the guests. This will be followed by a Bharatnatyam performance by the students studying junior course at the Radhakrishna Nritya Niketana at 11 a.m.

In the evening session, starting at 7 p.m., students of senior dance courses will give a kuchippudi performance and present dance-dramas ‘Ramayana Darshanam’ and ‘Ekalavya’ at Rajangana.

