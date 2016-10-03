Karnataka

Bhajans, cleanliness programmes mark Gandhi Jayanti

Remembering The sacrifice:S.K. Mariyappa, Mayor, honouring freedom fighters as part of the Gandhi Jayanthi programme in Shivamogga on Sunday.— Photo: VAIDYA

Special bhajan sessions, meetings to foster religious harmony and cleanliness programmes were held in the city on Sunday to mark Gandhi Jayanti.

At the programme organised by district administration and Samanvaya Trust, artists from Guruguha Sangeeta Vidyalaya rendered a number of Gandhi’s favourite bhajans, right from Vaishnava Jana to Raghupati Raghava Raja Ram and Allah Tero Naam.

K.B. Prasanna Kumar, MLA, Shivamogga, released a handbook on Mahatma Gandhi, published by Departments of Information and Public Relation on the occasion.

Traders from Durgigudi, the downtown area of the city, took part in a cleanliness campaign to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi.



A programme to promote religious harmony titled ‘Sarva janangada shantiya thota’ was held under the aegis of Kshema Trust at Pavitrangana in Rajendra Nagar locality in the evening. Literary critic Srikantha Kudige who spoke on the occasion stressed upon the need to strengthen the secular fabric of the nation to achieve comprehensive progress.

