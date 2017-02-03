Bengaluru-Nilgiri stretch to be out of bounds from today

A stretch of Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road between Hardinge Circle and Gun House Circle will be out of bounds for motorists from today with the Public Works Department (PWD) taking up the work of laying a concrete top.

The 900 m stretch between the two circles will not only have a concrete top on the same the lines as Raja Marga, but will also be widened with a median.

The road will have a 7 m carriageway on either side of the median. “Wherever necessary, and depending on the availability of land, the road will be widened,” a PWD official said. The department has taken between 3 and 5 m of land near the old wrestling arena that is abutting the road.

Alternative route

City Police Commissioner A. Subramanyeshwara Rao, who issued an order banning the movement of traffic on the stretch, identified alternative routes that can be used.

Vehicles heading towards to Hardinge Circle, recently rechristened as Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Circle, from Gun House Circle, will have to take the Nanjangud Road via Mantapa, take a left near the Truck Terminal and proceed to Race Course Circle, pass on the road in front of Mysuru Zoo and take a left near the Lokranjan Road before reaching Hardinge Circle.

Vehicles heading towards to Gun House Circle from Hardinge Circle will have to proceed on Mirza Road before hitting Lokranjan Road, pass through Karanji Lake Road, Boulevard Circle, Lalitha Mahal road and Race Course Circle before proceeding further.

To facilitate the smooth flow of traffic on the alternative routes, the police has also banned traffic from north to south on the road in front of the zoo between Lokranjan Road Junction to Race Court Road Junction. Similarly, traffic has been banned from south to north on Karanji Lake Road from Race Course Boulevard and Lokranjan Road Junction.

Buses that leave the private bus stand can reach the Five Lights Circle through Bengaluru Nilgiri Road, pass the north gate of Government House, proceed along the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), pass Chamundi Vihar Stadium, Nazarbad police station, Karanji Lake Road, Race Course Boulevard Circle, Lalitha Mahal Road, Race Course Circle and Truck Terminal before reaching Nanjangud Road.