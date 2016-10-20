Belagavi to host three-day wine fest from Oct. 21

The Karnataka Wine Board and Department of Horticulture will jointly organise Wine Fest for three days at the Millennium Garden premises in Tilaakwadi, near Goaves, from October 21.

Announcing this at a press conference here on Thursday, managing director of the Board T. Somu said the festival would be inaugurated by Minister for Horticulture S.S. Mallikarjun on Friday at 4. 30 p.m. Subsequently, Minister for Small Scale Industries and District in-charge Ramesh L. Jarkiholi would inaugurate the wine stalls.

Discount

A discount of 10 per cent would be offered on over 150 brands of wine to be sold at the fest.

Mr. Somu said at least ten major companies manufacturing national and international brands of wine would be participating in the fest. The Board was looking forward to a business worth Rs.30 lakh this year, as against Rs.25 lakh last year, he said.

Cultural programmes

As part of the event, a music concert will be presented on Saturday evening by Goa-based band ‘Brothers in Arms.’

Mr. Somu said the wine fest was being organised with a view to expand the area under grape cultivation. The Krishna river valley in North Karnataka is one of the major grape growing belts. That apart, the wine production is part of the value addition process with good prospects both in domestic and international markets, he said.

Officials of the horticulture department were present.