Belagavi to host Brahmins meet in December

The Akhila Karnataka Brahmana Mahasabha has organised a State-level convention in Belagavi on December 11 and 12. Over 10 lakh people are expected to attend the programme.

B.R. Nataraj Jois, vice-president, Mysuru region Brahmana Mahasabha, and K. Raghuram, honorary president of the district mahasabha said there were lakhs of people in Brahmin community living below the poverty line and were deprived of reservation benefits. Mr. Jois said ways and means of convincing the government to provide certain reservation to Brahmins would be one of the major agenda of the two-day conclave.

He said Brahmins, not only from Karnataka but also from many northern States, will participate.

The sabha had organised a special meeting on October 27 at their office near Amma complex in Kuvempunagar. It appealed to the Brahmin people to attend the meeting and register their names for the convention. For details call 9880733238.