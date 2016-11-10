Belagavi corporation approves 15 p.c. hike in property tax

The Belagavi City Corporation Council here on Wednesday accorded approval to enhancing property tax by 15 per cent.

A unanimous resolution adopted by the council will be sent to the government for approval, announced Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil. The announcement followed discussions on the subject during the two preceding meetings.

In his concluding remarks, Ratan G. Masekar, Chairman, Standing Committee on Taxation and Finance, insisted that the council limit the tax enhancement by 15 per cent as per Section 109A of the KMC Act 1976 instead of enhancing it by 30 per cent. Already, the Act provides for mandatory enhancement of property tax by 15 per cent once every three years.

He said that the people were over-burdened by hikes in various taxes and price rise. The cost of living was going up every year but the per capita income of the middle class and common man remained stagnant. If property taxes were enhanced by 30 per cent, then it was as good as giving rent for living in one’s own house.

The council also recommended 5 per cent rebate to all those property owners who came forward to pay taxes in advance for the given financial year, i.e., before May of every year.

Ms. Patil also announced that the council unanimously approved an action plan for implementation of various development and welfare works for SC/ST communities and directed the officials concerned to prepare the action plan for utilisation of funds under the 14 SFC grants, before adjourning the meeting.

Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde and Commissioner Shashidhar Kurer were present.