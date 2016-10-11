Belagavi-based Nadoja Pratishthan announces awards

The city-based Nadoja Pratishthan has announced its annual awards for the year 2016 given to distinguished personalities in various fields.

According to pratisthana president Vitthal Hegde, senior writer and Yakshagana artist S.M. Krishnarao, who struggled for the cause of Kannada language in Goa for long, has been selected for ‘Aravind Sanamana’, paediatric cardiologist Dr.Vijayalaxmi Balekundri (Bengaluru) for ‘Katyayani Sanamana’, senior writer and dramatist B.S. Gavimath (Belagavi) for ‘M.K. Adhyapak Sanamana’, Children writer Channabasappa Hosamani (Bailhongal) for ‘Chidambar Master Sanamana’, Dr.Mahantesh Ramannavar (Bailhongal) for ‘Gurunath Dixit Sanamana’ and history scholar Prof. S. Shettar (Bengaluru) for ‘Govindmurthy Sanamana.’

The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 5000 each, a citation and public felicitation. The awards would be presented to winners at a function at the auditorium of Institute of Management Education and Research in Hindawadi in the city on Dec.4, said Pratishthan’s working president Raghavendra Joshi