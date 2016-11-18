Be wary of non-professional advice on diet, says expert

Ever wondered why you are unable to lose weight despite following the prescribed diet and dietary methods? Chances are that you may have fallen prey to non-professional advice on weight management available not only on websites, but also from self-proclaimed diet-specialists.

The University of Mysore’s Department of Food Science and Nutrition in association with the Indian Dietetic Association, Mysuru chapter — which is observing the World Anti-Obesity Day on November 26 — has cautioned the public against falling prey to non-professional advise to prevent the potential health risks arising out of prescriptions from unreliable resources.

“Currently, there are a large number of websites with information on obesity, healthy eating and weight management, available to consumers on their personal computers, tablets and other mobile devices.

Unfortunately, many people fall prey to non-professional advise,” lamented Asna Urooj, chairperson, Department of Studies in Food Science and Nutrition, in a statement here.

Prof. Urooj, who is also the president of the Indian Dietetic Association, Mysuru chapter, argued that it was the responsibility of healthcare professionals to create awareness among the public and offer proper guidance.

Consumers have been advised to look for accuracy, authority and objectivity of the information provider and minimise their exposure to potential risks.

However, obesity is one of the many health conditions, where consumer education for empowerment is important to improve their own health.

According to WHO, obesity is one of the most common, yet among the most neglected, public health problems in both developed and developing countries.

“India, with 1.2 billion people is the second most populous country in the world and is currently experiencing rapid epidemiological transition. Incidence of obesity is increasing rapidly and has reached epidemic proportions in India in the 21st century with morbid obesity affecting five per cent of the country’s population,” the statement added.