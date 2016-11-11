Banks witness rush to exchange notes

There was a mad rush at almost every bank with people trying to deposit the demonetised currency of Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 here on Thursday, even as the ATMs remained closed for the public for the second day.

A similar situation was reported from banks at taluk centres in the district.

Meanwhile, bank sources told The Hindu that the exchange of new notes for the old ones would commence from Friday.

An official at Central Bank of India said that the RBI was distributing the new notes through its regional headquarter at Bengaluru.

It arrived in Belagavi on Thursday and customers could exchange their old notes from Friday at its all counters. An official at the Syndicate main branch at Camp said the new currencies were not provided yet.

Therefore, they were presently accepting deposits of old notes and exchanging by giving Rs.100 denomination notes to the customers.

All banks have opened additional counters to deal with the rush, said the bank official.