Bank officials use private vehicle to transport cash in Pavagada

Officials of the Pavagada branch of Karnataka Bank in Tumakuru district used a private car to carry cash amounting to Rs.60 lakh to distribute to other branches of the bank and its ATMs on Wednesday.

Some people of Pavagada taluk suspected that the bank officials were converting black money into white and hence were carrying the cash in a private vehicle and some of them spoke to the media.

However, Assistant General Manager of Karnataka Bank, Tumakuru Region, P.H. Rajkumar, told The Hindu, “Pavagada branch officers used a private car only to facilitate the people to get cash early as the crowds were impatient.”

He added that they have done only in the interest of the public and have all the documents regarding the cash transactions. “If anybody seeks an explanation we are ready to give it as we have not carried any illegal cash.”