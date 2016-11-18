Bank official clarifies after ‘black money’ rumours

There were rumours of black money on Thursday morning in Pavagada, two days after a private car belonging to a contractor was used to transport Rs. 60 lakh in cash from the State Bank of Mysore to Karnataka Bank in the town.

While the actual transfer took place on Tuesday, those who had witnessed it reportedly spread the rumours.

Assistant general manager of Karnataka Bank, Tumakuru region, P.H. Rajkumar said these allegations were baseless.

“A private car was used only to help people get the cash early (at Karnataka Bank branches), as the crowd was impatient and was demanding money.”

He added that this measure was taken only in the interest of the public and that the bank had all the documents regarding the cash transactions.

“If anybody asks for an explanation, we are ready to give them the documents. I do not know why people suspected that black money was converted to white money by transferring it in the private car,” Mr. Rajkumar said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Manjunath told The Hindu , “Pavagada police verified the dispatch documents of the bank and did not find any foul play in bringing the cash in a private car.”