Ban orders in Udupi too till Friday

In the light of the Tipu Jayanti scheduled for November 10, the district administration has clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code throughout Udupi district till 6 a.m. on November 11.

The order has been issued as a precautionary measure and to avoid any untoward incident during Tipu Jayanti. However, the order will not be applicable in places where government programmes will be held, stated a press release issued by Deputy Commissioner T. Venkatesh here on Tuesday.