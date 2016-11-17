Ban on coops. accepting old notes may hit rural life

The Union government’s decision to ban cooperative societies and banks from accepting old notes could affect life in Bidar district, according to cooperative workers.

A circular issued on November 13 has banned all cooperative institutions from accepting, depositing or exchanging old currency. It has allowed only nationalised, private, regional rural and other licensed banks to take up these activities. “This is a direct blow on the cooperative movement,” says Umakant Nagamarapalli, president of the district cooperative union and a member of the State cooperative union.

He told The Hindu that the move has inconvenienced farmers who want to repay farm loans, self-help group members who go to the bank to deposit their savings and other small account holders in rural areas. Across India, cooperative institutions are the only financial bodies in rural areas. The government has suddenly cut off this lifeline now, he said.

Almost all NABARD schemes, loan schemes for self-employment by various Ministries are disbursed through cooperative banks or societies. All these will be jeopardised now, he said.