Ban on TV channel condemned

Strongly condemning the Centre’s decision to ban the news-channel NDTV India for a day on November 9 for allegedly violating the code under the Indian broadcast law, a number of journalists staged a protest here on Monday.

They took out a protest march from the Press Club and staged a demonstration outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The journalists urged the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to immediately withdraw its controversial order of banning the news-channel for a day. Expressing anguish against the ban, they said the Centre was trying to curtail the freedom of the press through such ‘undemocratic decisions’. A memorandum against the ban order was submitted to Additional Deputy Commissioner B.R. Poornima.

Senior journalist Madarahalli Raju, senior photojournalist Siddaraju, District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) president Somashekar Keregodu, and others took part.

