Baby elephant rescued

The baby elephant that was rescued at Mainalli village in Mundgod taluk of Uttara Kannada district.

It had fallen into a pit near a paddy field at Mainalli village

A baby elephant aged about 2-3 months which fell into a pit near a paddy field at Mainalli village in Mundgod taluk was spotted by the local people and rescued by them on Tuesday, according to a report here on Wednesday.

A few days ago, a herd of 12 elephants with the young one was found wandering in the forest areas of Mundgod.

Some people in Mainalli found the young elephant in the pit near the paddy field of Bagu Jore.

They lifted the young elephant out of the pit and then informed the forest officials.

With the help of people there, the forest officials took the baby elephant to the forest area two kilometres away from where the herd was found recently and left it there so that the young one could join its mother, according to the report.

