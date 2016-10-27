Baby elephant rescued

A baby elephant aged about 2-3 months which fell into a pit near a paddy field at Mainalli village in Mundgod taluk was spotted by the local people and rescued by them on Tuesday, according to a report here on Wednesday.
A few days ago, a herd of 12 elephants with the young one was found wandering in the forest areas of Mundgod.
Some people in Mainalli found the young elephant in the pit near the paddy field of Bagu Jore.
They lifted the young elephant out of the pit and then informed the forest officials.
With the help of people there, the forest officials took the baby elephant to the forest area two kilometres away from where the herd was found recently and left it there so that the young one could join its mother, according to the report.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor