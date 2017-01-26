BSY, Eshwarappa summoned to Delhi for reconciliation

With differences in the Bharatiya Janata Party State unit reaching a flash point, the party Central leadership has summoned the warring leaders — State president B.S. Yeddyurappa and senior leader K.S. Eshwarappa — to New Delhi on January 27 for a conciliatory meeting.

According to sources, the meeting has been convened by party national president Amit Shah. Interestingly, the meeting has been scheduled a day after the convention of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade on Thursday, being mentored by Mr. Eshwarappa to organise backward classes and Dalits, much against the wishes of Mr. Yeddyurappa.

It is learnt that party national organising general secretary Ram Lal, joint general secretary in-charge of southern States B.L. Santosh, and national general secretary in charge of Karnataka, P. Murlidhar Rao, have also been invited for the meeting.

Meanwhile, Mr. Eshwarappa is gearing up for the brigade’s convention being held at Kudalasangama in Bagalkot district on Thursday despite serious opposition from Mr. Yeddyurappa.

Addressing a press conference on the eve of the convention, Mr. Yeddyurappa warned party leaders against attending the event and reiterated that there was no relationship between the party and the brigade.

It is learnt that the party State unit has decided to keep a watch on the leaders who will attend the convention.

At the same time, Mr. Yeddyurappa has asked his supporters, who had taken up a signature campaign seeking action against Mr. Eshwarappa, to desist from indulging in such activities.

While Mr. Yeddyurappa wants the activities related to organising Dalits and backward classes to be taken up within the party forum, Mr. Eshwarappa has been maintaining that such an apolitical forum like the brigade would help widen the support base of the party.

Sources in the party feel that the issue — of some of the party old-timers expressing dissatisfaction over the style of functioning of Mr. Yeddyurappa — may also come up for discussion at the New Delhi meeting though its main focus is on resolving the differences between Mr. Eshwarappa and Mr. Yeddyurappa.

‘Sack Jarkiholi’

Meanwhile, Mr. Yeddyurappa on Wednesday demanded that Small Industries Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi should be sacked in the wake of I-T raids on his house allegedly yielding huge quantum of unaccounted money.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Yeddyurappa also took exception to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s statement that the I-T raids had not come to his notice. He said that Mr. Siddaramaiah should seriously consider whether he should continue in the Chief Minster’s post if he is unable to get such information.