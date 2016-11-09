BJP workers detained in Hubballi

The police on Tuesday detained a number of BJP workers when they made an attempt to picket the tahsildar’s office here opposing the State government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.
Party leaders Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, S.I. Chikkanagouder and others first took out a protest rally from Rani Chennamma Circle and later tried to picket the Mini Vidhan Soudha that houses the tahsildar’s office, along with offices of other government departments. The police detained the BJP workers when they entered the Mini Vidhan Soudha premises and began shouting slogans against the government. Nearly 50 BJP workers were taken into custody and later released.
