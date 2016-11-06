Karnataka

BJP worker’s death near Mysuru sparks off political controversy

J. Ravi was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Periyapatna taluk.

Ravi died while returning from a peace meeting convened by the police in connection with November 10 Tipu Jayanti celebration in the taluk.

A 31-year-old BJP and RSS activist, J. Ravi, was found dead under mysterious circumstances outside Magali village in Periyapatna taluk of Mysuru district on Friday evening. The family and the party suspect it was a “murder” with a political motive, while the police say it could have been a road accident and are investigating.



Coming close on the heels of the murder of RSS worker Rudresh in Bengaluru last month, Ravi’s death has triggered yet another political controversy. Ravi died while returning from a peace meeting convened by the police in connection with November 10 Tipu Jayanti celebration in the taluk. The BJP has been opposing the event and has threatened a Statewide agitation on November 8.

The body of Ravi, along with his scooter, was found about 200 metres away from Magali. He had suffered severe head injuries. The Periyapatna police registered an FIR on Friday night, acting on a complaint from Ravi’s family which suspects murder.



Superintendent of Police Ravi D. Channannavar has formed two teams to investigate the case. Based on circumstantial evidence, the police suspect Ravi might have succumbed to head injuries in a possible accident while returning from Periyapatna.

