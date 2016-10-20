BJP seeks CBI probe into Rudresh murder case

The Chitradurga district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday staged a protest against the murder of Rudresh, a RSS member, in Bengaluru and demanded a CBI probe into the case and the early arrest of the culprits.

Hundreds of party workers and senior leaders, who participated in a march from Shastri Chowk to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here, alleged that the State government had failed to maintain law and order and as a result, several members from Hindu organisations were being killed.

Therefore, all cases pertaining to such incidents be handed over to the CBI for a thorough probe, they said.

Even as such cases were being reported from across the State, no action was being taken by the police department to book the culprits, they said in a memorandum addressed to Governor Vajubhai Vala seeking immediate action.

They submitted the memorandum to the Governor through the district administration. Chandrashekhar Gowda Magnur, district unit president, Nagaratna Kuppi, State unit vice-president, Veerabasant Reddy Mudnal, former MLA, and Venkatareddy Mudnal, senior party leader, were present.