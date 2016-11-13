BJP morcha urges State govt. to present separate budget for slum-dwellers’ welfare

The State government should present a separate budget for the welfare of slum dwellers in the State, BJP slum morcha State president Jayaprakash Ambarkar has said.

Addressing reporters here on Saturday, he said that during BJP rule in the State, the then Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa had presented a separate budget for agriculture in which steps were taken for overall development of agriculture sector.

If the State government presents a separate budget for slum dwellers, it would be helpful in overall development of slum areas in the State, he said. Of the Rs. 2,000 crore set aside for development of 2,804 slum areas in the State with a population of 70 lakh, the Congress government has utilised only Rs. 200 crore and the remaining amount has been diverted for other works in the State.

Therefore, the morcha has decided to conduct a detailed survey of all slum areas in the State and submit a report to BJP State president Mr. Yeddyurappa for further action.

In Chitradurga district, there are 74 slum areas in which 14,164 families with a population of 70,819 are residing without any basic amenities.

BJP Slum Morcha General Secretary Munikrishna, State Convener Siddesh Yadav and District President Bhimraj were present.

Morcha will conduct a

detailed survey

of all slums in

the State