BJP members seek immediate arrest of Rudresh’s killers

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mandya unit, on Wednesday staged a demonstration condemning the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member R. Rudresh in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru recently.

They took out a procession from the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the office of the Deputy Commissioner where they staged a protest seeking the immediate arrest of the accused in the incident.

“The State government should provide protection to RSS and BJP leaders who are facing threats from anti-national elements. It should also constitute a high-level probe into the murder,” they demanded.

‘Govt. has failed’

According to them, the government has completely failed to prevent such attacks in the State.