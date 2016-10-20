Karnataka

BJP members seek immediate arrest of Rudresh’s killers

IN one voice:Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party protesting against the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member R. Rudresh, in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Mandya on Wednesday.

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mandya unit, on Wednesday staged a demonstration condemning the murder of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member R. Rudresh in Shivajinagar in Bengaluru recently.

They took out a procession from the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway to the office of the Deputy Commissioner where they staged a protest seeking the immediate arrest of the accused in the incident.

“The State government should provide protection to RSS and BJP leaders who are facing threats from anti-national elements. It should also constitute a high-level probe into the murder,” they demanded.

‘Govt. has failed’

According to them, the government has completely failed to prevent such attacks in the State.

