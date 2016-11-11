BJP leaders taken into custody, released

Hassan police took around 10 BJP leaders, including Hassan district BJP president H. Yogaramesh, who had been protesting against Tipu Jayanti celebrations, into custody, in the town on Wednesday.

The leaders were arrested before the programme began and were released in the afternoon after the programme was over.

The protesters, led by Mr. Yogaramesh raised slogans against the State government for celebrating Tipu Jayanti, violating prohibitory orders clamped by the district administration.

Mr. Yogaramesh, district general secretary Kattaya Ashok and other leaders Kantharaju, Malligevalu Devappa, Mahanthappa and Venugopal were taken into custody.