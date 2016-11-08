Karnataka

BJP leaders taken into custody, released later

BJP leaders being taken into custody during a protest against Tipu Jayanti celebrations in Mysuru on Monday.— PHOTO: M.A.SRIRAM

Several BJP workers, including party MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Pratap Simha, were taken into custody and later released when they tried to take out a march from Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple (located outside the Mysuru palace) to the Deputy Commissioner’s offiice n protest against the State government’s decision to celebrate Tipu Jayanti.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Ms. Karandlaje came down heavily on the State government for celebrating the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan despite the stiff opposition from the public. Tipu was “anti-Hindu” and had destroyed temples, Ms. Karandlaje said, adding that he had waged a war against the British to save his throne.

Alleging that RSS workers were being killed, she said that the government had failed to act against the culprits. Mr. Pratap Simha said the government was not bothered about protecting RSS workers, who had come under attack, but was more keen on celebrating Tipu Jayanti.

When the BJP leaders tried to take out the march, the police prevented them, leading to a tense situation.

Later, the police took the BJP leaders into custody and released them soon thereafter.

The BJP leaders later reached the DC’s office and submitted a memorandum.



