Karnataka

BJP demands CBI inquiry into activists’ killings

The Hassan district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, here on Wednesday, staged a dharna demanding a CBI inquiry into recent killings of Hindu activists in the state.

The party workers, led by district BJP president H. Yogaramesh, staged a dharna in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum addressed to the governor to the district administration.

Mr. Yogaramesh said the State government had failed to maintain law and order in the state. Many Hindu youth had been attacked and murdered under the Congress rule. The government had not arrested the accused in the cases. The cases should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a fair probe.

Further, he alleged that in most of the cases, the accused were supporters of either the Popular Front of India or Karnataka Forum for Dignity. The government should ban these organisations immediately, he added.

