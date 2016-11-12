BJP Yuva Morcha stages protest against Sait

The activists of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yuva Morcha staged a protest in the city on Friday demanding the resignation of Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait who was caught browsing through objectionable pictures of women on his mobile phone during the Tipu Jayanti programme held in Raichur.

Addressing the protest meet, K.E. Kanthesh, member of Zilla Panchayat said, Mr. Sait was expected to be a role model for teachers and children in primary schools and high schools.

He called it unfortunate that, by viewing objectionable content on his phone at a public programme, Mr. Sait had demeaned his office. Mr. Sait has lost the moral right to continue in his post, he said. “Though protests are being staged across the State by women organisations demanding that Mr. Sait is sacked, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is dillydallying,” he said.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the office of Deputy Commissioner in this regard. Functionaries of BJP B.R. Madhusudan, Bhavani Rao More and Hirannaiah took part in the protest.

