BJP, Congress continue to spar over Basaveshwara statue desecration

The controversy over the desecration of a Basaveshwara statue at Nidoni is refusing to die down with the Congress and the BJP continuing to trade barbs.

BJP’s Viju Gouda, arch rival to district in-charge Minister M. B. Patil, held a press conference on Sunday and accused Mr. Patil of misusing the police to defame the BJP. The Congress, which was in no mood to lie down quietly, held press conference on Monday and accused Mr. Gouda of trying to create communal tension in Babaleshwar constituency, which is represented by Mr. Patil.

After the January 14 incident, the police had arrested three persons of Nidoni village, which falls in Babaleshwar constituency, on the charge of creating communal tension. The police claimed that all the three accused were active members of the BJP and wanted to give a communal colour to the incident to create disharmony.

The BJP did not oppose the arrest but took strong objection to the police calling the accused BJP members. Mr. Gouda demanded an unconditional apology from Superintendent of Police S. N. Siddaramappa for mentioning the BJP in the official press statement.

The Congress, mainly the political representatives of Babaleshwar and supporters of Mr. Patil, held Mr. Gouda directly responsible for instigating the accused to commit suicide.

“Nidoni village is known for communal harmony, with people of all religions living peacefully. However, the [Assembly] elections are less than two years away and attempts are being made by the BJP to divide the society to gain votes,” said Srishail Patil, a native of Nidoni village and one of the directors of the Karnataka Milk Federation.

On the matter of the SP describing the accused as BJP workers, Mr. Patil said that it was not new as in the past too, the police had mentioned Sri Ram Sene when its activists were accused of hoisting the Pakistani flag in Sindgi in 2012.

Meanwhile, followers of Basaveshwara have decided to take out protest rally in Vijayapura in connection with the matter on Tuesday.