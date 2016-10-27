B.R. Shetty to develop Udupi hospital

The Cabinet has decided to hand over the children and women’s hospital, currently under the district hospital at Ajjarkad, to non-resident Indian businessman B.R. Shetty, for developing it on PPP model.

The existing hospital will be demolished and a foundation stone for a new hospital would be laid on October 30, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra told presspersons on Wednesday. In its place a 400-bed hospital will come up in one year at an estimated investment of Rs. 200 crore.