Awareness campaign launched in Koppal

A special drive to create awareness among rural residents about the importance of toilets was launched in various villages in Koppal taluk on Saturday as part of World Toilet Day.

The team led by Shekarappa Nagaralli, Koppal Zilla Panchayat president and R. Ramachandran, chief executive officer, during their early morning visit to villages, undertook a door-to-door campaign and interacted with the people who had not got toilets constructed. They explained about how having a toilet would help maintain health and hygiene and also about the financial assistance being extended the government for the construction of toilets – Rs. 15,000 for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes and Rs. 12,000 for others.

Mr. Nagaralli appealed to the people to make use of the scheme to get a toilet constructed of their own and avoid open defecation, which was the root cause for many health hazards.

Mr. Ramachandran interacted with schoolchildren and said those who did not have toilets to convince their parents about its need.