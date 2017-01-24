Awareness camp on government schemes for SC, ST entrepreneurs

A mega awareness camp on the various government schemes and subsidies for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe entrepreneurs will be organised in the city on January 27 under the aegis of District Industries Centre (DIC).

To be held at the B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Studies Auditorium on Hunsur Road, the camp will publicise some of the schemes beneficial to SC & ST communities but have been under-utilised.

The entrepreneurs are eligible for a 50% subsidy on land cost in industrial areas besides a loan of up to ₹10 crore at 4% interest. Marketing assistance registration which otherwise costs ₹5000, costs these individuals only ₹100 but many of them are not aware of these facilities, according to Suresh Kumar Jain and N. Satish of the Mysore Industries Association (MIA).

The programme is expected to shed light on these and other government programmes including funding under the Stand Up and Start Up India initiatives.

The National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Bengaluru, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises Council, Mysuru, and the MIA are supporting the DIC initiative. H.C. Mahadevappa, district in-charge Minister, Vasu, MLA, and other elected representatives and officials will participate in the programme.

Senior officers of the Industries Department including boards, corporations and NSIC SC ST Hub of Government of India will explain the functioning of various support schemes, incentives, concessions, subsidies, marketing assistance and other facilities available to SC & ST entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs may register before January 25 by remitting a fee of ₹100 at MIA, KIADB, K.R.S. Road, Metagalli, Mysuru or Micro Small & Medium Enterprises Council, No.1090, Vishunuvardhana Road, near Law Court, Mysuru. For details contact 7026610445 or 9449421654 or mail mysurumia@gmail.com