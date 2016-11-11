Awaiting Sait’s explanation to decide on course of action, says CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said he was awaiting an explanation from Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanvir Sait, who has been accused of viewing objectionable pictures of women on his mobile phone, before deciding on the next course of action.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru, Mr. Siddaramaiah denied that he had dismissed the episode as false and reiterated that he had already sought an explanation from the Minister, who has been caught on camera allegedly browsing objectionable pictures of women on his mobile during the Tipu Jayanti programme in Raichur.

Meanwhile, supporters of Mr. Sait held a demonstration in the city on Friday and alleged that a political conspiracy had been hatched against their leader, who had brought “far-reaching changes in primary education in the State”.

BJP workers too held a separate protest in Mysuru, demanding Mr. Sait’s resignation for allegedly watching objectionable pictures of women while participating in the Tipu Jayanti programme.