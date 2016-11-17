Karnataka

Auto fair at NIE

Automotive Technology Fair-2016 will begin on November 18 at NIE. The fourth edition of ATF has ‘automotive safety’ as the major theme. Krishna Prasad, director, Delphi Technical Center, India, Delphi Automotive systems will inaugurate the programme.



Screening camp



Sri Nataraja General Hospital has organised a free hernia screening and treatment camp on Friday. People having abdominal wall weakness, bulge on the old scar, pain while lifting objects, presence of bulge under the skin, especially on standing or straining or coughing and disappears on lying down are advised to undergo screening. For details and registration call 9986580631.

