Aurad rape: Protesters complain of police negligence

Members of various organisations took out a protest alleging negligence by the police in the inquiry into the alleged gang rape of an anganwadi worker in Aurad taluk in December. They also demanded a high level inquiry into the investigations.

Protesters stormed into the Deputy Commissioner’s office shouting slogans against the police. They said that the whole investigation was being conducted with prejudice against the victim. This was in violation of human rights, he said.

K. Neela. vice-president of the Janawadi Mahila Sanghatane state unit, said the police had verbally and physically assaulted the victim when she sought help. Some doctors also treated her badly. This is not acceptable, she said. She also sought action against the officers who were responsible for delay in investigation. The medical examination was done 36 hours after the incident. Police and doctors who were responsible for this should be tried, she said.

She demanded against Mallamma Choube, circle inspector and head of the women’s police station, who is facing charges of assaulting the victim. She said that the doctors had not conducted themselves professionally. During investigation, Adeppa Banni, CPI, ordered the woman to disrobe in front of some men, which is not acceptable. He should face inquiry, she said.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to the DC.

H. R Mahadev. R. P Raja, K. S Lakshmi, Shanta Ghante and others were present. Members of Anganwadi workers association, auto drivers union, construction workers union and others joined the protest.