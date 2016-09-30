Audio-visual guide for tourists in Bidar

The district administration is preparing an audio-visual guide to help tourists move around the Bidar fort without the need for guides.

It will have a detailed audio description of the monuments, that includes directions to the place, things to observe and the significance of the monument with a brief history.

Pictures of the monuments from different angles and a location map of the chosen monuments will be included in the virtual guide.

This will be done through two platforms, using a gadget and an app.

A dozen tablets will be kept at the entrance of the fort. They will be given to visitors.

Content can also be transferred to the smart phones of visitors, for a fee. While tablets would be preferred by families or groups of tourists, individual tourists prefer loading content on their phones, say officials.

In the first phase, 10 monuments inside the Bidar fort will be covered.

This will slowly be expanded to all the monuments inside the fort premises, and then to the other major monuments in the city and the district, Anurag Tewari, Deputy Commissioner, said.

Important sites such as the Narasimha Jharni temple, Gurudwara Guru Nanak Jhira, Paapnash temple, Choubarah, Choukhandi and the madrassa of Mahamud Gawan will be included in the plan, he said.

Gangaram Baderiya, senior IAS officer, inaugurated the first guides on World Tourism Day in Bidar on Tuesday. Seminal Software, a Vijayapura-based IT firm, is developing the software.

The basic content has been prepared in English. It will be translated into Kannada, Hindi, Marathi, Urdu and some international languages, Kishor Joshi, Assistant Director of Tourism, said.