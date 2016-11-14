Aspire to be among top 100, Modi tells varsities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, gave a clarion call to 10 universities each in public and private domains to carve out a place for themselves among the top 100 in the world.

He promised financial assistance to universities coming forward to take up this challenge.

To clear proposals

He also assured such universities of expeditiously clearing all their proposals by ensuring that they did not suffer from the typical red-tapism in bureaucracy.

Mr. Modi said education, research and innovation were keys to development and progress. The efforts of Indians in achieving academic and technological excellence has forced the world to change its perception about India. It was in the past that India was looked as a country of snake-charmers and tribals. But today, Indian youth are the centre of global attraction for playing a key role in the modern digital world. Yet, it was a matter of concern that none of the Indian universities are listed among the top 100, he said, while remarking that: “We feel ashamed.”

The Prime Minister called upon the universities to take it as a challenge and make it their dream to occupy a place among the top institutions.

Tributes paid

Earlier, Mr. Modi paid rich tributes to the seven founders of the KLE Society for their initiative to ensure education to the needy students. He called upon the nearly 1.25-lakh students studying in KLE Society-run institutions to work hard and win gold medals in the next Olympics to be held in Tokyo in 2020.

KLE Society chairman Prabhakar B. Kore welcomed the Prime Minister, dignitaries, and the gathering.

Book released

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Ananth Kumar released a book ‘Eighth Rishi’, a biography on Mr. Kore. Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Karnataka State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar, Pralhad Joshi and Suresh C. Angadi, MPs, and KLES president Shivanand Koujalgi were present.

Promises financial assistance to varsities coming forward to take up this challenge