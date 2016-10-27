Asamanya Kannadiga Award for Kalve

Karnataka

Biodiversity expert Shivanand Kalve of Kalve village in Sirsi taluk has been selected for the Asamanya Kannadiga Award for 2016 by Suvarna news channel and Kannada Prabha, according to a report here recently.

He has been selected considering his work in fields such as water conservation, environmental education, training for journalists.

Mr. Kalve is one of the 15 selected for the award in the State, the report said.

The award will be conferred on Friday at 4 p.m. at Jnanajyoti Hall at Central College, Bengaluru.

