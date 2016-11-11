As banks reopen in Mysuru, people rush to exchange demonetised notes

Banks across the city witnessed heavy rush on Thursday with people bringing the now demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes to either exchange or deposit them.

The banks, which were closed on Wednesday, reopened at 10 a.m. to long queues that had begun forming from about an hour earlier. In some branches of State Bank of Mysore, the gate had to be manned by security guards are people started to barge into the already crowded premises. People were let in only after some of those already inside came out.

Many had a difficult time exchanging the old notes and those who were in need of large amounts of cash for payments bore the brunt. Customers were left disappointed as no bank was able to provide the new Rs. 500 and Rs. 2,000 notes as they had not arrived yet.

Only Rs. 100 and Rs. 50 rupee notes were given. Some customers even opted for Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 notes.

Rs. 2,000 notes from today

District lead bank manager K.N. Shivalingaiah, who visited various branches to check the scene, told The Hindu that Rs. 2,000 notes have now reached the currency chest and will be distributed from Friday. “However, new Rs. 500 notes are yet to reach us...it may take a couple of days,” he said.

Appealing to the public to not panic and rush to the banks in hordes, Mr. Shivalingaiah said banks will remain open on Saturday and Sunday and people can dispose off the old notes till December 30.

Senior citizens complain

Many senior citizens, who were seen standing in long queues on Thursday, complained of lack of separate arrangements for them at the banks.

“Banks have become either insensitive or ignorant to consider having a special queue for older people. How can we stand in long queues for hours and exchange cash?” asked a senior citizen at a bank on Rama Vilas Road.

The rush in branches of SBI and SBM in particular was heavy.

However, Mr. Shivalingaiah said the rush will subside over the next week, especially once the ATMs become operational again. All the banks have been asked to configure the ATMs and this is likely to be done by Friday, he said.

He also said all the banks have sufficient quantity of lower denomination notes, mainly Rs. 100 and Rs. 50, for exchange.