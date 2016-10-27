Karnataka

Art camp inaugurated at Hampi

A three-day art camp, organised as part of Hampi Utsav, a three-day mega cultural festival beginning from November 3, was inaugurated by Santosh Lad, Minister for Labour and district in-charge, at Hemakoota Hills, adjacent to Virupaksha temple, at Hampi on Wednesday.

Mr. Lad drew a few lines on a canvas and wrote: “Wishing Hampi Utsav a success”.

The camp is being organised under the supervision of renowned artiste Nadoja V.T. Kale. As many as 32 artistes — 17 from the district and others from other parts of the State — are taking part in it.

The artists have been given the theme, Vijayanagar Vaibhava, to capture the priceless monuments, known for its art and architectural beauty, on the canvas.

