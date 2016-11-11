Appropriate action against Tanveer Sait: CM

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said appropriate action will be taken against Minister for Primary and Secondary Education Tanveer Sait after he was caught viewing seemingly objectionalbe content on his cell phone during Tipu Jayanti elebrations in Raichur on Thursday.

“What is wrong is wrong, no matter who does it,” he said in a brief chat with newsmen at Sambra airport here before proceeding on his tour of drought-affected areas of Belagavi and Dharwad districts on Friday. He said the government would inquire into episode and take suitable action.

To a question, the Chief Minister said the government had sought legal opinion on taking possible action against Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and its leaders for organising a “black day” protest during Karnataka Rajyothsava celebrations in Belagavi.

In the meantime, councillors belonging to the Opposition (Kannada-Urdu group) submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister requesting action against Belagavi Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde for participating in the “black day” observance by MES. They opposed moves to supersede the entire council of Belagavi City Corporation for the mistake of a few.