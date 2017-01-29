Anup Pujari is special officer for Ambedkar School of Economics

Retired IAS officer Anup K. Pujari has been appointed as special officer of the Ambekdar School of Economics, Bengaluru, which is to begin admissions from the 2017-18 academic year.
Dr. Pujari holds a Ph.D. in economics and has served in various capacities in the State and Union governments. Speaking to presspersons after a Cabinet meeting on Saturday, Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi said the institute would come up on Bangalore University’s Jnanabharathi campus and 43.35 acres has been earmarked for it for a 99-year lease period. The Cabinet approved ₹150 crore for construction of the building. A corpus fund of ₹150 crore would be created with ₹75 crore contributions from the State government for maintenance of recurring expenditure, he said. A total 30% of seats (20% for SCs and 10% for STs) would be set aside for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students.
The Cabinet has decided to extend the term of the Special Investigation Team, which was constituted for probing illegal mining cases, for one more year. The SIT has not completed inquiries into 15 cases of illegal mining, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister T.B. Jayachandra said.
