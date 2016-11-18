Karnataka

Anti-Obesity Day events on November 26

Availing a personalised diet on weight management is among a host of programmes organised as part of the Anti-Obesity Day on November 26.

During the day-long event at the seminar hall of the Post Graduate Department of Food Science and Nutrition at Manasagangotri in Mysuru, there will be a demonstration of low-calorie/healthy recipes, lectures, quiz, besides an exhibition to create awareness on obesity, among others.

Participants interested in achieving weight loss can enrol for a long-term study, wherein they will be given a personalised diet and medical care by professionals with frequent follow-up on paying a nominal fee, a statement issued by the organisers said.

Those interested can contact the department on 0821-2419636, treasurer of IDA Chandan Vinay on 7760219901 or secretary of IDA Greena Menezes on 9620214809.

