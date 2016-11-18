Anti-Obesity Day events on November 26

Availing a personalised diet on weight management is among a host of programmes organised as part of the Anti-Obesity Day on November 26.
During the day-long event at the seminar hall of the Post Graduate Department of Food Science and Nutrition at Manasagangotri in Mysuru, there will be a demonstration of low-calorie/healthy recipes, lectures, quiz, besides an exhibition to create awareness on obesity, among others.
Participants interested in achieving weight loss can enrol for a long-term study, wherein they will be given a personalised diet and medical care by professionals with frequent follow-up on paying a nominal fee, a statement issued by the organisers said.
Those interested can contact the department on 0821-2419636, treasurer of IDA Chandan Vinay on 7760219901 or secretary of IDA Greena Menezes on 9620214809.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor