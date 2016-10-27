Anganwadi workers unhappy with 45 p.c. reservation

Anganwadi workers have criticised the Karnataka Public Service Commission’s recent notification on recruitment of supervisors in the Department of Women and Child Development. The workers have been fighting for 100 per cent reservation in the recruitment for the post, but the commission has reserved only 45 per cent for them.

S. Varalakshmi, the State president of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and the Anganwadi Workers’ Association, on Wednesday said that anganwadi workers have been seeking 100 per cent reservation for years. Thousands of workers who had worked hard for effective implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services retired without any benefits, she said.

“Following a long battle, we succeeded in getting 50 per cent reservation. However, we stick to our demand for 100 per cent reservation, as it has been implemented in States such as Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Puducherry. And this time, the reservation has been reduced to 45 per cent to accommodate those working in institutes that train anganwadi workers,” she said.

The notification for recruitment has been issued online and the applicants have to fill the application form online. But a majority of anganwadi workers have no access to the internet, she said. “In fact, many workers have no clue about the recruitment process. November 7 is the last day to submit the applications but our workers do not know how to file the application,” she said.

She demanded that the State reserve all the seats for the anganwadi workers and that they be selected based on the number of years of service, not their performance in a written test.

