Ancient Banavasi was a flourishing trade centre, says historian

Ancient Banavasi was a commercially strategic trade centre in south India, said historian and archaeologist M.S. Krishnamurthy after receiving the Sode Sadashivraya Award-2016 at the State-level history convention at Totgars’ Kalyan Mantap, Sirsi, on Saturday.

He remembered the excavation work that was taken up in Banavasi thrice (1970, 1971 and 1972) under the guidance of historians and archaeologists M. Sheshadri, Narasimhamurthy and Sunder.

It was known for terracotta works and industry of beads and trade was held through the Krishna and its tributary, the Varada, he said.

Historian Laxmish Hegde welcomed the gathering and delivered the introductory speech.

