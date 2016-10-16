Karnataka

Ancient Banavasi was a flourishing trade centre, says historian

Ancient Banavasi was a commercially strategic trade centre in south India, said historian and archaeologist M.S. Krishnamurthy after receiving the Sode Sadashivraya Award-2016 at the State-level history convention at Totgars’ Kalyan Mantap, Sirsi, on Saturday.

He remembered the excavation work that was taken up in Banavasi thrice (1970, 1971 and 1972) under the guidance of historians and archaeologists M. Sheshadri, Narasimhamurthy and Sunder.

It was known for terracotta works and industry of beads and trade was held through the Krishna and its tributary, the Varada, he said.

Historian Laxmish Hegde welcomed the gathering and delivered the introductory speech.



M.S. Krishnamurthy was conferred

the Sode Sadashivraya Award-2016



A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 17, 2020 10:39:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/Ancient-Banavasi-was-a-flourishing-trade-centre-says-historian/article16072598.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY