Akrama-Sakrama: Penalty halved, deadline extended

The State government has halved the penalty charges for implementation of the Akarma-Sakrama scheme that will regularise unauthorised constructions on government lands in villages and the periphery of urban areas.

New deadlines

The deadline for submitting applications under the scheme too has been extended till February 21 for rural areas and till February 27 for semi-urban areas.

The notification was published in the State gazette on January 20, even as the Supreme Court has stayed another Akrama-Sakrama scheme of regularisation of building bylaws in Bengaluru city. The scheme applies to areas beyond a radius of 18 km in Bengaluru, 10 km from other City Corporation limits and 5 km from the City Municipal Councils, 10 km from Municipal Corporations declared under Karnataka Municipalities Act, 1976, and 3 km from Town Municipal Councils and Town Panchayats.

In the rural areas, the penalty for regularisation has been pegged at ₹3,000 for 50x80 ft site, ₹2,000 for 40x60 ft plots, and ₹1,000 for plots of 30x40 ft dimension.

For semi-urban areas, the fine has been halved to ₹5,000. The scheme applies to plots with dimension not beyond 20x30 ft in these areas. The penalty for the SC/ST, physically-challenged persons, ex-servicemen, and pourakarmikas will be 50% the charge for normal categories.