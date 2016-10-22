Airody Rama Ganiga dead

Yakshagana artiste Airody Rama Ganiga (98) passed away at a private hospital in Koteshwar late Thursday night.

Though hailing from Airody village, Ganiga had settled down in Kumbashi village for the last four decades. He began his career as a “bhagavatha” (singer-director) in Yakshagana puppetry shows and later went to do “bhagavatike” for Yakshagana performances.

He also served as a teacher. He had also composed Yakshagana episodes including ‘Kumbashi Mahatme.’ He was closely associated with the Jnanpith award winner Kota Shivaram Karanth.

He was also a recipient of several awards, including the Rajyotsava award. The Yakshagana Kalaranga organization has mourned his death.