After theatre fest, city all ready for BIFFes

The Bahuroopi International Theatre Festival might have ended here on Wednesday, but the city’s cultural extravaganza will continue with the Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes). The ninth edition of the festival will be held jointly in Bengaluru and Mysuru from February 2 to 9.

Regular screenings will be held from February 3 and film-lovers will be able to enjoy the best of international productions.

While the inauguration is slated to be held at Bengaluru on February 2, Mysuru will play host to the closing ceremony, including the presentation of the awards in the backdrop of the palace, according to N.R. Vishukumar, director, Department of Information and Publicity.

He told presspersons here on Wednesday that in Mysuru, the films will be screened at INOX Cinema, Mall of Mysore. The list of selected cinemas to be screened is notified on the official website - biffes.in.

Meanwhile, the brochure for the festival was released here on Wednesday in the presence of Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep, director Rajendra Singh Babu and others.

The countries that will be under focus during the festival are Luxembourg, Egypt and Vietnam while homage will be paid to J. Jayalalithaa, M. Balamuralikrishna, Om Puri, Ashok Pai, Kashi among others.

Centenary tributes will also be paid to B.S. Ranga, G.V. Iyer, Kemaraj Urs and M.K. Indira while special tributes will be paid to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to mark his 125th birth anniversary.

The film festival will feature a special section on ‘Unsung Incredible India’ to showcase films in Indian dialects like Tulu, Kodava, Banjara from Karnataka besides other languages from the North East. Also on the anvil are retrospectives on Zoltan Fabri, director from Hungary, Buddhadeb Dasgupta and Kannada actress Harini.